Cura Partners Lied About THC Content In Vapes, Suit Says

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A unit of pot giant Curaleaf's vaping subsidiary Cura Partners has been hit with a proposed class action in Oregon state court alleging its vape pens contain significantly less THC than advertised, with the plaintiff seeking more than $10 million in damages. The suit against Cura, which settled a mislabeling investigation by Oregon regulators earlier this year, argues that the company's Select Elite brand vape pens contain only about 55% THC, less than three-quarters of the 80-95% advertised on the packaging for the company's premium products. "The THC claims are false and misleading," plaintiff Brian Blackford said. "Independent lab testing reveals...

