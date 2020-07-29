Asset Manager Faces $3.7M Bill For Unpaid Private Jet Bills

Law360, London (July 29, 2020, 2:02 PM BST) -- An Asian investment firm is being sued in London by a private jet charter company for more than $3.7 million in unpaid membership bills. Malta-based VistaJet Ltd. made aircraft available for staff from Sin Capital Group Pte Ltd. after they signed up to its yearly subscription program, according to court documents recently made public. But the investment company has not made any of the promised payments, it is alleged. VistaJet describe its "program partnership" as operating similar to a gym membership in filing at the High Court, dated May 19. Members commit to a minimum number of flight hours for each...

