Loeb & Loeb Adds Four Trusts, Estates Lawyers In Hong Kong

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has hired four trusts and estates attorneys from Stephenson Harwood to serve clients in the greater Asia region and provide high-level counsel on cross-border matters from its Hong Kong Office. Partners Erik Wallace and Laurence Ho will lead Loeb's newly formed Hong Kong trusts and estates team, joined by associates Sarah Lai and Letao Tao. Wallace and Ho started July 27. Wallace has 20 years' experience as a trusts and estates lawyer, the last eight years in Hong Kong. He assists high-net-worth individuals and families with succession planning, structuring trusts and setting up private trust companies and...

