Ex-CEO's Firms Say IRS Got Privileged Docs In Fraud Case

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Three companies related to the indicted ex-CEO of Automated Health Systems claimed Monday in Pennsylvania federal court that an IRS informant gave federal prosecutors documents protected by attorney-client privilege that were used in a tax fraud case against him, and said they want those papers back. Three of the other companies Joseph W. Nocito had controlled, Nocito Enterprises Inc., Palace Development Company Inc. and Jonolley Properties Inc., said a letter that accountant-turned-cooperator Dennis Sundo sent Nocito regarding advice from attorneys, referred to in filings as "Exhibit J," was privileged information and should not have been used in Nocito's prosecution. "Exhibit J … is entitled...

