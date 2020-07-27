Lloyd's Insurers Needn't Cover $2.2M Hunting Injury Award

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit affirmed Monday that two groups of insurance underwriters at Lloyd's of London are not obligated to cover a $2.2 million judgment against a hunting trip organizer in a suit filed by a customer who suffered a serious back injury during a 2012 expedition. In a 2-1 opinion, a panel of the appeals court spurned efforts by the injured hunter, Brent Russcher, to revive his claims that the Lloyd's underwriters must cover the judgment that he obtained against the trip organizer, Mark Thompson, in the underlying suit, concluding that Russcher's injuries fall outside the scope of both insurance...

