6th Circ. Nixes Ex-MGM Valet's Bid To Reopen FMLA Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday rejected a bid by a former valet at the MGM Grand Detroit to revive his suit claiming the hotel and casino fired him for taking leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, saying he failed to show that the casino's stated reason for firing him masked illegal motives. A three-judge panel unanimously turned aside an appeal by Prince Robinson seeking to upend a ruling by U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh III awarding summary judgment to MGM Grand Detroit LLC over his claims that the hotel flouted the Family and Medical Leave Act and various...

