Trump Floats Pair Of Commissioners To Fill Out FERC

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday announced his intent to name a bipartisan pair of commissioners to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, who, if confirmed, would provide the body with a full slate of members. Trump said he intended to nominate Allison Clements, who spent time previously as director of the energy markets program at Energy Foundation and worked at the Natural Resources Defense Council for nearly a decade, to a seat traditionally held by a Democrat. The president also nominated Mark C. Christie, the chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission and longtime state utility regulator, to fill a Republican seat....

