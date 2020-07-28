6th Circ. Refuses Release In El Salvadoran's Reentry Case

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit in a precedential decision dismissed an El Salvadoran citizen's petition for writ of habeas corpus and ruled that deported noncitizens who reenter the U.S. to seek protection must be detained while their case is pending. The Sixth Circuit on Monday found that Walter Melara Martinez, an El Salvadoran man who has been in detention for more than two years while an immigration court reviews his protection claim, couldn't obtain a hearing to determine if he was eligible for release. The three-judge panel held that the government already decided to remove Melara Martinez when it deported him in 2008,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS