Energizer Challenges L-1 Visa Denial For Colombian Manager

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Energizer Brands LLC accused the federal government of wrongly refusing to renew a visa for a manager of its Latin America operations, arguing there was no reason for the denial since her L-1 visa had been previously approved in 2017. The battery manufacturer told a D.C. federal court Monday that even though it had produced 600 pages of documentation describing the relevant managerial role and explained that there had been no changes in the employment of Colombian native Laura Cristina Robayo Villamizar, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services arbitrarily concluded the company hadn't provided sufficient evidence showing Robayo Villamizar had previously served...

