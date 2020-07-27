Canada To Lift Wine Restrictions In WTO Fight With Australia

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Canada has agreed to lift a number of restrictions on the retail sale of foreign wines, the government announced Monday, a big win for Australia, which had slammed the measures as "unfair" and "discriminatory." Australia has been fighting the series of provincial and federal rules since January 2018, when it lodged a World Trade Organization case claiming the regulations allow Canadian wines to reach retail shelves more quickly and efficiently than foreign wines. Now Canada has reached a partial agreement in which it will repeal some of those measures, according to Canada Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary...

