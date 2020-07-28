Dunkin' Franchise Owner Not Covered For Manager's Theft

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has found that State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. does not need to cover a Dunkin' Donuts shop owner's losses from a manager's wage theft, saying unearned salary is still salary under the insurance policy and thus falls under an exclusion. In a published opinion filed Monday, the appeals court affirmed a decision that found 3BC Properties LLC, which owns four Dunkin' Donuts locations in Illinois, is not entitled to coverage because its policy language specifically excludes the kind of fraud its manager committed. The suit stems from losses the company incurred after a manager named Brenda...

