Lawmakers Open Inquiry Into 'Devastating' Pension Scams

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 1:55 PM BST) -- A parliamentary committee launched an investigation on Tuesday into the extent of pension scams in the U.K., warning that reported cases of fraud are probably the "tip of the iceberg." A parliamentary committee has launched a formal inquiry into pensions scams, warning that reported frauds could be the tip of the iceberg. (AP) The Work and Pensions Committee has opened a formal inquiry into the problem, which has become a major concern since the government relaxed the rules five years ago on withdrawing long-term savings. Campaigners told the committee in June that it was "extraordinary" that there is no known figure for how...

