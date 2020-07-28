Soccer Exchange Can't Dislodge Asset Freeze In Fraud Row

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 3:34 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Tuesday to lift an injunction freezing the assets of an online soccer share exchange accused of fraud, finding that an investor's former lawyer made an "innocent" mistake by not mentioning his work for the marketplace. Vitaliy Kozachenko, the founder of Fortior Law, believed he did not need to disclose his role as adviser in connection with an attempt by London Football Exchange Market Ltd. to launch a marketplace for buying shares in soccer clubs, Judge William Blair said at the High Court. The judge said "this is a case of innocent nondisclosure," even though Kozachenko was mistaken and should...

