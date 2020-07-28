NLRB Wants To Curb Unions' Access To Worker Contact Info

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board proposed a rule Tuesday cutting off unions' access to workers' email addresses and cellphone numbers before elections, marking the Trump administration's latest rollback of Obama-era changes to the representation vote process. Eliminating a requirement in the 2014 rule change that provided workers' contact information to unions days ahead of representation votes will "advance important employee privacy interests," the agency said in a release announcing the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. The proposed rule would also provide absentee ballots to workers who are on military leave during union elections. "The current voter list requirement affords insufficient weight to...

