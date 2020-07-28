Life Sciences Co. Grabs $110M In Series C1 Funding Round

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A life sciences company focused on developing therapies for disorders of the central nervous system said Tuesday it had raised $110 million in its latest funding round, just months after its public launch. Cambridge, Mass.-based Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. said its Series C1 round was led by investment manager Eventide Asset Management and included existing backers such as Vida Ventures and Blackstone Life Sciences, as well as new investors Avoro Capital Advisors and Qatar Investment Authority. A spokesperson for Praxis told Law360 that the company has now raised $211 million in total financing and that proceeds from the round would be...

