Scotts Strikes $3.1M Deal In Lawn Care Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Scotts Co. LLC has agreed to shell out $3.1 million to resolve a proposed class action accusing the company of using a "fluctuating workweek" methodology to short hundreds of lawn care workers on overtime pay, according to a filing in Florida federal court. Named plaintiff Antonio Ervin, who sued on behalf of employees who provided lawn care services for Scotts in six states, asked U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith for approval of the deal Monday. Ervin's approval motion said the workers had a strong case, but noted that lawn care giant Scotts had "vigorously disputed" their claims. A determination that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS