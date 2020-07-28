EPA Asks Judge To Toss Tribe's Copper Mine Challenge

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants a court to throw out a tribe's challenge to its decision not to object to pollution permit approvals for a Minnesota mine, saying it was wholly within the agency's discretion not to speak up against them. The EPA told a Minnesota federal court Monday that a challenge by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to its decision not to comment on permits issued by the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had no teeth because the Clean Water Act didn't compel the agency to step in and intervene in the...

