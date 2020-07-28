Paul Weiss-Led Mortgage Lender Rocket Launches $3.2B IPO

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Rocket Cos., which owns a collection of financial services businesses including the largest U.S. mortgage lender, said Tuesday it hopes to raise nearly $3.2 billion in an initial public offering advised on by Paul Weiss and Davis Polk. Detroit based-Rocket Cos. is a holding company for brands such as Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, digital marketing business Core Digital Media and Canadian mortgage companies Lendesk and Edison Financial. Its Quicken Loans brand is the largest mortgage lender in the U.S. Rocket, advised by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, said in an updated registration statement filed with the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS