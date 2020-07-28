Remington Hits Ch. 11 Again Despite Virus Gun Sale Surge

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Firearm manufacturer Remington Outdoor Company Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Alabama bankruptcy court, its second time since 2018, unable to cash in on a surge in gun sales spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.In initial case documents late Monday, Remington CEO Ken D'Arcy said the company was in the unique position over the last several months of having its products experience a surge in demand as gun purchases skyrocketed during the COVID-19 outbreak and periods of civil unrest. The debtor wasn't able to take advantage of this surge, however, because of cash constraints."The debtors, however, have been unable to meet such demand because of the need to suspend operations temporarily to respond to the pandemic, and insufficient liquidity to fund raw material purchases needed to scale up production," D'Arcy said in a first-day declaration. "As a result, the debtors' liquidity remains challenged."D'arcy said that Remington was hoping to go through a quick bankruptcy sale process within the next 60 days.Remington emerged from a Delaware bankruptcy case in May 2018 that saw it restructure its balance sheet and cut out more than $550 million of secured debt, but its operational and liquidity problems have continued over the last two years. According to the declaration, the company has seen negative earnings since emerging from its previous bankruptcy case and total sales numbers that have dropped by almost 50% since 2017.The company comes to court with about $390 million in debt in the form of a $75.5 million priority term loan, a $55 million first-in, last-out term loan, a $110.7 million exit term loan, a $12.5 million promissory note owed to the City of Huntsville, Alabama, a $110 million intercompany note and $30 million in unsecured trade debt.Remington's proposed bidding procedures call for a Sept. 1 bid deadline to be followed by an auction, if necessary, on Sept. 8 and a hearing for the court to approve the sale on Sept. 10.Remington is represented by Derek F. Meek and Hanna Lahr of Burr & Forman LLP and Stephen H. Warren, Karen Rinehart and Jennifer Taylor of O'Melveny & Myers LLP The case is In re: Remington Outdoor Company Inc. et al., case number 20-81688, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama --Editing by Alyssa Miller.

