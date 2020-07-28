Union Sues USDA Over Increased Poultry Plant Line Speeds

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers Union kicked off a legal challenge Tuesday morning over a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that lets poultry plants process birds at faster rates than federal caps allow, insisting that the heightened pace endangers workers. The initiative, which was rolled out by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service two years ago, lets poultry processors push out 175 birds per minute as opposed to the federally imposed limit of 140 birds per minute, according to the complaint, which UFCW and several local affiliates filed in D.C. federal court. Industry players including Tyson Foods and Wayne Farms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS