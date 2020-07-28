KPMG Wants Investor's Suit Over Miller Energy Audit Tossed

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Accounting giant KPMG asked a Tennessee federal judge Monday again to toss some claims in a class action suit against the company for allegedly helping now-defunct Miller Energy Resources Inc. falsify records of its oil and gas assets. In its partial motion to dismiss, KPMG argued one of the Miller Energy investors who brought claims is time-barred and lacks standing to sue. Investor Martin Ziesman's Section 11 claim that KPMG made misleading or false statements came after he bought Miller Energy Series C preferred stock and should be dismissed because it's untimely and prohibited by a three-year statute of repose, KPMG...

