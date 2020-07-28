Fired Fla. County Worker Wins $150,000 In DOJ Race Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it had reached a $150,000 settlement with Brevard County, Florida, in a race discrimination suit claiming the county violated the federal Civil Rights Act when it fired a Black communications specialist in its Space Coast Tourism Office. The DOJ's suit in Florida federal court said the former communications specialist, Deidre Jackson, will collect the $150,000 because she was the victim of racial discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when Brevard County hired a white director to manage the office where she had worked for eight years. The new manager fired...

