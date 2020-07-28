DC Circ. Upholds EPA Move To List Miss. Site For Cleanup

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected Meritor Inc.'s arguments that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency improperly ignored mitigation measures installed at a Mississippi facility when it designated it a Superfund site. The panel upheld the agency's application of its Hazard Ranking System, which is a series of criteria that helps the EPA determine whether a hazardous waste site should be listed and become eligible for cleanup funds through the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act that the EPA can then try and recoup from parties deemed responsible for the problem. Meritor's argument that the site was judged too harshly and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS