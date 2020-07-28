NJ Biz Relocation Grants Taxable Income, 3rd Circ. Rules

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Some $56 million in New Jersey business relocation grants given to a financial services company cannot be excluded from the company's taxable income because there were no restrictions on how the funds could be used, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday. Two subsidiaries of BrokerTec Holdings received New Jersey grants to help them relocate to Harborside Financial Center in Jersey City after the World Trade Center attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (Getty Images) The relocation grants awarded to subsidiaries of BrokerTec Holdings Inc. should not be considered contributions to capital exempt from tax under the Internal Revenue Code, the three-judge panel said in...

