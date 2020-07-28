DOJ Antitrust Arm Names New Acting Chief Of Staff

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday named a high-ranking staff attorney as acting chief of staff for the Antitrust Division, filling the key post with a member of the department's team examining major online platforms for antitrust concerns. Taylor Owings will serve as acting chief of staff and senior counsel of the division, replacing William Rinner, who is planning to leave the department in the coming months, according to a DOJ announcement. Rinner plans to continue as senior counsel until his departure. Owings has served as counsel to the assistant attorney general, Makan Delrahim, since February 2018. Delrahim in a...

