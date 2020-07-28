CFTC Pays $9M In One Of Its Top Whistleblower Payouts Yet

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced it paid approximately $9 million to a whistleblower who helped bring a successful enforcement action, one of the top five largest awards in the history of its whistleblower program. The federal derivatives market regulator said in a statement Monday that the whistleblower provided a "specific, credible, and timely tip" that led the commission to open the investigation and execute a successful enforcement action. In a partially redacted order, the CFTC said the determination was made to give the award based on its obligations to whistleblowers who voluntarily provide information leading to enforcement actions. The CFTC...

