Sanofi, Consultant Must Face Race, Age Bias Claims In NJ

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights has found probable cause to back up claims that Sanofi U.S. Services Inc. and a consulting agency took part in removing a Black firm employee from a Sanofi project due to her race and age, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. In moving forward Claudia Robinson's complaints against Sanofi and Genpact Pharmalink Global Regulatory Affairs, division director Rachel Wainer Apter concluded there was sufficient evidence to support Robinson's allegations that Sanofi requested her removal for discriminatory reasons and that Genpact "aided and abetted" such purported misconduct. "The allegations in this complaint speak to...

