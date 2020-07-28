Pa. Power Co. Wants Out Of Suits Over Fatal Gas Explosion

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania-based electric company wants out of negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits filed in state court following a 2017 explosion in Lancaster County, arguing there was no proof its power lines ignited a gas leak, and if they had, it was because gas company workers failed to tell the electric company to shut off the power. PPL Electric Utilities Corp. and its parent company PPL Corp. argued in a Friday motion for summary judgment that workers for UGI Utilities Inc. hadn't followed their protocol for determining whether a July 2017 gas leak in Millersville, Pennsylvania, was bad enough to ask PPL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS