Revolving-Door Roundup: Jenner & Block, Weil, Munger Tolles

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Fewer attorneys than usual have left government for the private sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a handful of spring and summer hires show the revolving door still spins for those with notable work under their belt. Andrew Weissmann Andrew Weissmann With former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation a vanishing dot in the rearview mirror, Andrew Weissmann rejoined his old firm of Jenner & Block LLP as co-chair of its white collar group in New York. Weissmann most recently served as a deputy to Mueller in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and he is scheduled to publish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS