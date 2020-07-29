Pot Grower Seeks To Ax Canadian Co.'s TM Fraud Claims

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington marijuana grower accused of selling trademarks his company didn't own has asked a federal court to toss fraud claims brought against him by a Canadian cannabis company, saying the firm is trying to scapegoat him for its own due diligence failures. Peter Saladino told a Washington federal court Monday that Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. failed to confirm the true ownership of three cannabis strain trademarks when it bought them as part of an asset purchase deal. It was an innocent mix-up that Golden Leaf could have prevented if it merely Googled the marks, he said. "What is a fairly...

