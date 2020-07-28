No Sanctions For Sharing Info With DA In Trade Secret Fight

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas staffing company shouldn't be sanctioned for turning over to a district attorney and criminal attorney information about a competitor that it learned through civil discovery in a trade secrets lawsuit, a Colorado federal magistrate judge said. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix said Monday she won't sanction DTC Energy Group Inc. or its counsel for sharing information that was governed by a civil protective order in DTC's trade secrets litigation with Ally Consulting LLC. Although Ally Consulting accused DTC and its attorneys of "malfeasance" and demanded sanctions for what it said was a clear violation of the protective...

