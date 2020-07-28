SEC Launches New Exam Unit To Thwart Emerging Risks

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a new team within its examinations unit that will work hand-in-hand with financial firms to address emerging risks and threats, tapping a Marsh & McLennan alum to lead the effort, the agency announced Tuesday. The Event and Emerging Risks Examination Team will focus on the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations' priorities and will "proactively engage" financial firms about "current market events" and potential emerging threats like exchange outages, liquidity events and cyber-security breaches, the SEC said in a statement. The team is headed up by Adam D. Storch, former senior adviser to...

