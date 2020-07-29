Dems Press Kansas Judicial Pick On Solicitor General Work

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- At a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday for five nominees to district courts in Ohio, Florida and Kansas — all but one with BigLaw experience — questions focused on the Kansas solicitor general, who has advocated the state's conservative position in cases on abortion, voting and guns. Three nominees were for districts in Ohio, whose bipartisan senators oversaw a joint process that yielded three selections with unanimous "well-qualified" ratings from the American Bar Association's evaluation panel. The Southern District of Ohio nominee is U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman, a former Federal Bar Association president and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP partner who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS