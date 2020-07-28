Norton Rose Gets Employment Pro Back In LA

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A former Baute Crochetiere & Hartley LLP partner has returned to Norton Rose Fulbright in Los Angeles, where he previously worked as a paralegal and associate, bringing with him experience in a variety of employment matters as well as in arbitration. Ryan McCoy came back to Norton Rose as a partner on July 22, after more than four years at Baute Crochetiere. McCoy worked at Fulbright & Jaworski, which later became a part of Norton Rose, as a paralegal from 2003 to 2005 and then as an associate and senior associate until 2013, when he left for Alston & Bird LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS