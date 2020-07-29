Dems Bash Trump Move Tying House Seats To Citizen Count

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Wednesday derided President Donald Trump for ordering a 2020 population count that prevents undocumented immigrants from being counted towards congressional redistricting, calling his move unconstitutional and disruptive. Just over a week after a Trump memo directed the U.S. Census Bureau to leave undocumented immigrants out when deciding how to draw new House boundaries, Democrats contended that the move was an end-run around last year's Supreme Court ruling blocking the use of a citizenship question on this year's census form. Trump's order ostensibly does not exclude people who are undocumented from the broad population count mandated by the Constitution every 10...

