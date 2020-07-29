BREAKING: NLRB Gets A Lone Democrat As Senate Confirms 2 Members

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board nominee Lauren McFerran — who previously sat on the NLRB for five years — will rejoin the labor board as its only Democrat, after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed her and current Republican board member Marvin Kaplan for new terms. McFerran will occupy one of two open Democratic seats on the five-member labor board. She left the NLRB in December and was renominated by President Donald Trump a short time later. The Senate voted 53-42 to return her to the labor board. Kaplan's term was due to expire in August before he was confirmed for a fresh...

