Trump Admin. Limits DACA During Review Of High Court Order

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will continue to reject first-time requests for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and limit renewals to shorter one-year terms while it reviews the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that preserved the program. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf issued a memo Tuesday announcing plans to further pare back DACA, an Obama-era program that offers deportation relief and work permits to unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, during the administration's review of the program. While only young immigrants who have lived in the U.S. since June 2007 are eligible, Wolf said in the memo...

