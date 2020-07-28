Kansas City Chiefs Star QB Mahomes Grabs Stake In Royals

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is now a part owner of the neighboring Major League Baseball team the Kansas City Royals, the teams announced Tuesday, making him the latest active professional athlete to invest in cross-sport ownership. The announcement finds Mahomes, who signed a reported 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the NFL's Chiefs earlier this month, joining the new ownership group — led by energy businessman John Sherman — that took over the Royals last year. The size of the stake and value was not disclosed Tuesday. "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick...

