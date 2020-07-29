House Dems Blast 'Hat In Hand' USCIS Over Mismanagement

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was in the hot seat Wednesday morning at a House oversight hearing where irate Democrats seemed ultimately willing to fork over the $1.2 billion that the agency says it needs to keep the lights on, but not without conditions. The agency's deputy director was hit with several hard lines of questioning from the immigration subcommittee Democrats, who blasted USCIS' growing visa backlog and its recently announced call not to accept any new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program applications. Several Democrats seemed interested in tying strings to any emergency funds Congress may choose to appropriate to...

