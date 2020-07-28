Bedding Co. Scores Win In Noncompete Row At 6th Circ.

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused to undo a lower court's decision barring a former employee of a bedding maker from soliciting certain customers, finding Ohio law was properly applied in the case. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed an Ohio federal court decision that found that Buckeye State law governed Down-Lite International Inc.'s case against former employee Chad Altbaier. Down-Lite — which makes feather-filled products — sued Altbaier to enforce a noncompete agreement against him, though he tried to argue that California law governed the dispute. California law would swing in Altbaier's favor since the state has "eschewed covenants not to compete...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS