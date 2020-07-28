House Panel To Probe Lifting Of Gun Suppressor Export Ban

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A House committee chairman announced Tuesday that it will investigate the administration's rescission of a firearm suppressor export ban, saying he was concerned about links between a former White House official and a group that had lobbied for the policy change. The House Oversight National Security Subcommittee has asked the White House Office of Management and Budget to provide documents underpinning the July 10 decision to end a U.S. Department of State restriction limiting exports of firearm sound suppressors, or silencers, to "official" end users in governments and militaries, Chairman Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., said. Under the new policy, suppressors can now...

