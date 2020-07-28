Southland Ch. 11 Bid To Void Williams Co. Claims Advances

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge kept alive late Tuesday much of a multicount suit aimed at restructuring or nullifying a Williams Cos. affiliate's gas-handling agreements with bankrupt oil and gas producer Southland Royalty Co. LLC, including some counts the affiliate said would "confiscate" assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, ruling during a court teleconference, dismissed three counts and parts of three others, while moving toward trial on the balance of the original 14-count adversary suit. The suit asked Judge Owens to allow termination of minimum future gas volume obligations to Williams affiliate Wamsutter LLC, commitments...

