What To Expect From 2 EU Commission Digital Antitrust Tools

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Recently, the European Commission launched two major public consultations for new legislative tools intended to step up antitrust enforcement in digital and other markets. One consultation relates to a new competition enforcement tool that would allow the EC to proactively intervene in markets to address potential concerns about the competitive behavior and effects of online platforms.[1] The use of the proposed new competition law instrument would, however, not necessarily be limited to platform-based and online markets, but may potentially also be applied to more traditional sectors, such as agrifood markets. Critically, antitrust intervention on the basis of the new competition tool...

