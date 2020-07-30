Ill. Health Care Center Tells 7th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois outpatient health care center told the Seventh Circuit that a lower court imposed too high a burden of proof when it dismissed antitrust claims against a hospital chain accused of negotiating insurance contracts that cut competitors out of insurance networks. In a brief on Tuesday supporting its appeal of the dismissal, Marion HealthCare LLC claimed an Illinois federal magistrate judge's March ruling in favor of Southern Illinois Healthcare applied the incorrect legal standard when the judge granted summary judgment in the hospital chain's favor. Specifically, Marion HealthCare said the judge was wrong to claim its attempts to establish contracts with some insurance...

