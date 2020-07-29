SRA To Slash Top Awards For Clients Of Negligent Attys

Law360, London (July 29, 2020, 4:45 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority has decided to cut its maximum awards for people who have suffered hardship as a result of dishonest attorney behavior by 75%, prompting criticism from the industry's biggest lobby. The watchdog confirmed Tuesday that the highest payout for clients of dishonest solicitors from its compensation fund would be slashed from £2 million ($2.6 million) to £500,000. The fund will also stop covering unpaid fees of barristers and large charities and trusts will be ineligible for claims. The Compensation Fund is a discretionary fund of last resort, managed by the SRA. It is used to make grants...

