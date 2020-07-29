Athlete Wins Fight Over 'Fit Kitchen' TM As Store Suits Loom

Law360, London (July 29, 2020, 5:08 PM BST) -- A British company that sold ready-made meals in major supermarkets infringed the "Fit Kitchen" trademark of a small health-meal delivery business established by a London bodybuilder, a judge held Wednesday. High Court Judge Richard Hacon noted in his written ruling that during a one-day trial held in June that counsel for defendant Scratch Meals Ltd. conceded that its use of the name on its meals was similar to the "Fit Kitchen" trademark and that its goods are similar to those of the business started by athlete and entrepreneur Amar Lodhia. Lodhia currently has other claims pending against retailers who sold Scratch Meals'...

