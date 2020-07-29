German Prosecutors Add Staff To Fight Dividend Tax Fraud

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- German prosecutors in Cologne have bolstered their staff to help them investigate cases of dividend stripping tax fraud known as cum-ex, a state Justice Ministry spokesman confirmed to Law360 Wednesday. The steps of Cologne Cathedral in May. State prosecutors in Cologne, Germany, have added to their staff to investigate cum-ex dividend tax fraud. (AP) The Justice Ministry of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia increased the size of its team investigating cum-ex cases from 10 to 15 in early July, according to ministry spokesman Ralf Herrenbrück, who confirmed German media reports. He also said another five attorneys could be added in...

