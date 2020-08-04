Clifford Chance's Singapore Alliance Nabs Arbitration Partner

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance's formal law alliance partner in Singapore, Cavenagh Law, will welcome international arbitration expert Paul Tan as partner on Sept. 1. Tan's practice focuses on commercial disputes in Southeast Asia and will boost the firm's international practice in the region, according to a press release from Clifford Chance. He was previously a partner at Singapore firm Rajah & Tann. Tan has represented financial institutions and Asian governments, among other clients. "We are delighted to welcome such a well-regarded litigator to our team," Cavenagh Law Managing Partner Paul Sandosham said in a statement. "Paul's skills as lead counsel on high profile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS