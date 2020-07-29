Investors Inject $257M Into Early Cancer Detection Co.

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Thrive Earlier Detection said Wednesday that it has received $257 million from a group of investors led by Casdin Capital and Section 32, with plans to use the money to advance its products and techniques aimed at spotting cancer earlier. The Series B financing round also included participation from new investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, Brown Advisory, Driehaus Capital Management, Intermountain Ventures, Janus Henderson Investors, Lux Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Perceptive Advisors, Rock Springs Capital, Sands Capital and funds associated with T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., according to a statement. Massachusetts-based Thrive is focused on a blood-based screening approach to detecting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS