Davis Polk And Latham Lead $6.8B Clarivate, CPA Tie-Up

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based analytics company Clarivate said Wednesday it will merge with private equity-backed intellectual property manager CPA Global in a roughly $6.8 billion deal guided by Davis Polk and Latham & Watkins. Clarivate PLC, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said the all-stock deal will see Latham & Watkins LLP-led CPA Global pick up 218 million of its shares, giving CPA Global a 35% ownership stake in the combined company, according to a press release. The companies said the merger, which comes just over a year after Clarivate was taken public, will create a business that covers every step of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS